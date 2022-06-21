Q2 Billings Area Weather: Swapping showers for heat

BILLINGS — High temperatures will run close to the seasonal average on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s to 70s. Temperatures the next couple of mornings will range from the 40s to lower 50s.

A warm and dry pattern will mean sunny days and mostly clear nights with temperatures rising to the mid-80s to low 90s by Thursday afternoon.

A couple of disturbances will bring scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms from Friday and through the weekend. This pattern looks drier than the recent heavy rainmakers.

For Friday, temperatures back into the 70s and stay there through the weekend. Warmer temperatures return on Monday with highs into the 80s.

Low temperatures in the 40s and 50s seem pretty consistent.