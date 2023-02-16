Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine with a gradual warm up through the weekend

BILLINGS — A healthy dose of Vitamin D will be in order today as the area enjoys more sunshine which will help kick off a gradual warm up as we cruise into the weekend. High pressure will also keep dry conditions securely locked in through Saturday.

Patchy blowing snow could still be an issue this morning along the Beartooth Foothills/Livingston area/Harlowton to Big Timber but winds are expected to increase later this afternoon with gusts 40-60 mph possible through tomorrow. This will lead to reduce visibility so use caution if you will be driving in these areas especially in a high profile vehicle (trucks, semis, etc).

There is a very slight chance of rain/snow late Saturday night, but our next winter system will begin to impact the area on Sunday with rain first then snow. Models are showing a steady stream of Pacific moisture flowing through the area Monday through late in the week. Frigid air down from Canada will slam into that moisture and kick up snow showers Monday through Thursday. Too early to talk accumulation amounts right now, but a hefty amount of snow could fall. We'll keep you updated.

After seeing temperatures rebound into the 40s across the weekend into Monday, a big cool down hits starting Tuesday with highs not getting out of the teens by mid-week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s today, 30s/40s Friday through Monday, 20s on Tuesday then single digits/10s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 10s/20s tonight and Friday night, mainly 20s on Saturday night, 20s/30s on Sunday night, 10s/20s on Monday night then single digits on Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

