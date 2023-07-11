Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine, Stormy to the East

BILLINGS — Early morning showers and thunderstorms begin the day, clear up late morning then fire back up this afternoon into the evening especially in eastern MT and northeastern WY. Some storms could turn severe with gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail.

Wednesday will be mainly dry as northwest flow limits precipitation chances for the day, but a shortwave of energy (cold front) is forecast to drop down from Canada on Thursday bringing a decent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High pressure/ridging will build in Friday and Saturday keeping most of the area dry, but a few shots of energy could kick up isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours. The ridge strengthens Monday into Sunday so not expecting any rain those days as daytime temperatures get hotter.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s through Thursday, 70s/80s Friday and Saturday, 80s on Sunday then 80s/90s on Monday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s through the weekend.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

