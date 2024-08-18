Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine much of Sunday; isolated late thunderstorms

BILLINGS — Much of Saturday was a clear day for Montana and Wyoming, but high clouds started pushing into our sky from the south by late afternoon. We will have those high clouds during the evening and overnight hours, but most will be gone by morning, and they won't provide a good chance for rain.

Sunday will begin quietly like Saturday did, but some monsoonal moisture will move our direction around the ridge of high pressure currently over the Plains and the Rockies. Almost all of Sunday will be dry and hotter than average, but isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the evening.

Another wave of energy will usher in a better chance of showers and thunderstorms in our region from late Monday afternoon through the evening, and those storms will have a little more potential to be strong. We'll have moderate breezes Tuesday and Wednesday as we cool toward average, and very little rain is ahead.