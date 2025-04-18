Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine much of Saturday, showers returning on Sunday

BILLINGS — The weather in Montana and Wyoming took a wintry turn from late Wednesday through early Friday, but it's now making a more seasonable shift. We can expect a mostly clear to clear sky tonight and the first half of Saturday. Lows will be chilly, but highs will quickly warm above average Saturday afternoon before clouds arrive in the evening.

A Pacific storm will push clouds into our sky before sunset Saturday, and it will bring several chances for rain and mountain snow. We will have chances for showers both Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon, but rain and mountain snow will be more widespread and likely on Monday. We'll have lingering rain showers on Tuesday, too.

We'll have a brief break, but another minor trough of low pressure will again move over the northern Rockies late next week. We will have some light rain showers on Wednesday, more clouds than actual showers on Thursday, and another round of rain and mountain snow showers next Friday. Highs will be in the seasonable 50s and lower 60s next week.