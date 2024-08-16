Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine, haze & heat for the last day of MontanaFair

BILLINGS — The third in a series of three disturbances over the last four days moved over Montana and Wyoming on Friday, but it didn't bring a lot of rain to our area. We had isolated rain showers and thunderstorms for some, but they clouds, showers and thunderstorms will disappear overnight.

Saturday will provide more sunshine and above-average warmth for most of our region. We will still have some haze and smoke in the air, but it will likely be less noticeable compared to previous days. We'll have a few high clouds by late in the day, and Sunday will deliver isolated thunderstorms.

A strong ridge of high pressure will be in control of the weather of the Great Plains and the east slopes of the Rockies for most of next week, and a trough of low pressure will be parked over the Pacific Northwest. That means we can expect above average highs with daily rounds of clouds, but little rain.