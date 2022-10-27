Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine, Breezy to windy, Getting warming

BILLINGS — The energy kicking up mountain snow yesterday has slipped down to the four corners region taking the moisture with it so mountain snow goes away today as high pressure takes over to bring dry conditions across the region through the weekend.

A tight pressure gradient at the surface will bring windy to breezy conditions this afternoon in Billings and areas east with gust 20-25 mph. Along the Foothills including areas around Livingston, Nye and Big Timber, gusts over 50s mph will be possible through this evening.

Daytime temperatures are warming up with highs back into the 60s for the weekend and on Halloween day. Halloween night looks to be dry at this point although a quick, stray shower may pop up. Otherwise, we'll see cloudy skies with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Pretty good weather for trick or treating.

Next week, a cold front is forecast to drop through on Tuesday bringing much cooler air into the area. Temperatures will start to fall and we’ll have a chance of seeing mountain snow along with a decent shot of lower elevation snow especially on Wednesday. Something will be keeping an eye on.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s today, 50s/60s Friday through Monday, 40s/50s on Tuesday then 30s/40s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s through Saturday night, 30s/40s Sunday night and Monday night then 20s/30s on Tuesday night.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com