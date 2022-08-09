Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunshine and heat aplenty!

BILLINGS — It could be slightly cooler in some areas today with the passage of a weak cold front. However, daytime highs will remain above average and still hot.

Afternoon temperatures will rebound tomorrow with some spots seeing the hottest temperatures of the week as a surge of hot air pushes in.

Monsoonal moisture will begin to move in tomorrow with showers possible as early as tomorrow night in areas west of Yellowstone County. Daily showers will be possible Thursday through the weekend. There may even be a strong thunderstorm or two during that stretch.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today, 90s/100s on Wednesday, mainly 90s Thursday and Friday then 80s/90s across the weekend into early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s tonight, 60s Wednesday night through Friday night then 50s/60s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com