Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny with blowing snow

BILLINGS — The winter storm has moved out and high pressure is taking over and will keep conditions dry through the early part of the weekend. Although we won't see any new snow through Saturday, blowing snow will still be an issue over the next couple of days especially along the western foothills with gusts between 40-50 mph possible. This could easily impact travel with reduce visibility at times. Stay safe.

It will be getting warmer over the course of the next few days with some areas back into the 40s as early as Thursday ahead of our next potential winter storm that looks to push in by Sunday delivering rain first and then snow Sunday night through Tuesday. Models suggest that a surge of cold Canadian air tag-teaming with ample Pacific moisture will bring frigid temperatures and a good bit of snow next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 20/30s today, mainly 30s on Thursday, 30s/40s Friday through Monday then 20/30s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the teens tonight, 10s/20s Thursday night and Friday night, mainly 20s across the weekend then 10s/20s on Monday night.

