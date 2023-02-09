Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny with a chill today

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy lots of sunshine across the area today as daytime highs stay in the 30s and 40s.

Gusty winds in excess of 40 mph will cause blowing snow this morning in SE MT/NE WY which will impact driving conditions during the commute. The winds will ease by the afternoon. Winds are expected to increase by this evening along the western foothills with gusts over 40 mph. Gusts of 40 mph will also be possible on Friday morning in Billings. These winds will decrease as the day progresses.

Staying mainly dry through the weekend but a weak disturbance could kick up rain showers over the mountains and maybe an isolated shower around Billings on Saturday evening.

Our next winter system aims to push through on Tuesday kicking off a cooler and wetter pattern for the rest of the week. A bit too early to carve this in stone, though. We'll keep an eye on it.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, mainly 40s tomorrow through the weekend, 40s/50s on Monday, 30s/40s on Tuesday then 20s/30s on Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight then 20s/30s tomorrow night through early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com