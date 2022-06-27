BILLINGS — We start the last week of June off on a dry, warm to hot note under lots of sunshine. In fact, it aims to be a rather quiet week although a few thunderstorms could pop up from time to time starting tomorrow as a Pacific low slides through.

A few isolated storms could pack strong winds, but not expecting anything major at this moment. We’ll keep an eye out for any changes.

Daytime highs will be in the 80s today, 80s/90s tomorrow, 80s on Wednesday then 70s/80s for the rest of the work week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s tonight, 50s/60s tomorrow night, then mainly 50s the rest of the work week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com