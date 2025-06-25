Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny on Wednesday, severe storms possible in the east

BILLINGS — Wednesday starts off dry before a chance of precipitation returns during the afternoon and evening. While most of the area could see a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms, the eastern plains could get a few strong to severe storms that may produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail. Brief heavy downpours will also be possible. Daytime highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week, with highs in the 80s to low 90s, with the hottest temperatures in the east. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with some storms potentially turning strong to severe north-northeast of Yellowstone County.

A weak cold front will move through and cool temperatures back down into the 70s and 80s on Friday and through the weekend. It will also bring a slightly better chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday before high pressure brings dry conditions on Sunday into early next week.

Daytime highs will warm into the 80s to near 90 degrees on Monday, then into the upper 80s to low 90s on Tuesday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s on Wednesday night, 50s and 60s on Thursday and Friday nights, mainly 50s across the weekend, then 50s and 60s early next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com