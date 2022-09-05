Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, hot and smoky today

BILLINGS — I hope everyone is getting a chance to relax this Labor Day weekend. If you plan to be outside today, stay hydrated and wear sunscreen as it’s going to be very hot with loads of sunshine. Plus, wildfire smoke will make the air quality quite poor so those with respiratory ailments will want to be cautious spending time outside.

Low pressure sliding across Canada will push cooler air in tomorrow so Tuesday won't be as hot. High pressure strengthens again on Wednesday bringing a chance for record heat. This just may be the last very hot day of the year.

A strong cold front moves through Thursday afternoon bringing a big cool down on Friday with highs not getting out of the 60s. Daytime temperatures will warm again across the weekend.

High pressure will keep dry conditions in place through the middle of the week. A chance of rain sneaks back in on Thursday with the return of monsoonal moisture.

Daytime highs will be in the 90s today, 80s/90s on Tuesday, 90s/100s on Wednesday, 80s/90s on Thursday, 60s on Friday, 70s on Saturday then 80s on Sunday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through Wednesday night then 40s and 50s Thursday night through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

