Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, dry, hot and smoky at times

BILLINGS — The weather will stay quiet over the next several days. Downslope flow and broad high pressure will keep dry and hot conditions in place for the rest of the week. A chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two returns on Saturday behind a cold front.

Winds will blow western wildfire smoke into the area on and off. Air quality will be moderate this morning, which could affect those with respiratory issues, but should improve before lunchtime.

Daytime highs will be mainly 90s today through Friday then 80s/90s for the weekend and into early next week.

Expecting nighttime lows to stay mostly in the 50s/60s for the foreseeable future.

