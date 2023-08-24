Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, dry, and smoky today

BILLINGS — A dry cold front that is passing through this morning will reinforce dry conditions across the area today. Winds from the west will sweep in behind the front pushing surface smoke across the area today and tomorrow affecting the air quality. Those at risk should monitor the situation before going outdoors especially for long periods of time.

Cooler air behind the front will briefly knock daytime highs down into the upper 70s to low 80s on Friday.

A trough will slide across northern Montana on Saturday bringing a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms across the weekend. A few isolated strong storms could pop up on Saturday, too.

High pressure will keep dry conditions firmly in place early next week as daytime temperatures climb back into the 90s for some.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today, 70s/80s tomorrow, mainly 80s Saturday through Monday then 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 nights.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com