Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, dry, and getting warmer

BILLINGS — We are into a calm stretch of weather through at least the middle of next week as high pressure will be the dominant factor influencing conditions. We'll stay dry with daytime highs getting warmer as each day passes.

If we hit the 90s on Thursday, it will be the first time since September of last year when Billings reached 92 degrees. In fact, if we make it to the forecasted high of 93 degrees that day, it will beat the record of 92 degrees back in 1988.

Next chance of much-needed rain could come late Thursday night as a cold front passes through.

Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend, but keep in mind those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we continue to enjoy today. Lest We Forget...