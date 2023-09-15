Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, dry, and getting hot

BILLINGS — A quiet forecast is on tap over the next few days. Expect very dry conditions through Sunday as daytime temperatures warm up to the 80s and some 90s this weekend. Billings could even flirt with record heat on Sunday. (91° in 2009)

With the low humidity in place, elevated fire concerns will be in place across the weekend, especially on Sunday with winds picking up to 15-20 mph along the western foothills. Don't cause a spark!

A cold front is forecast to pass through Monday night bringing a slight chance of rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two mid-week along with a nice cool down. An even stronger blast of cold air could push in on Thursday really bringing down daytime temperatures with some areas dipping into the 50s.

Wildfire smoke should ease up in eastern Montana this morning, but light surface smoke could still linger through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 70s/80s today, 80s tomorrow, 80s/90s on Sunday, 80s on Monday, 70s on Tuesday, 60s/70s on Wednesday then 50s/60s on Thursday.

Lows will be mainly in the 40s tonight, 50s across the weekend, 40s/50s on Monday night then 40s through mid-week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com