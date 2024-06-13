Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, dry, and a little cooler on Thursday

BILLINGS — High pressure continues to build in Thursday, holding dry conditions in place. Cooler air coming in from the northeast will knock temperatures down a few degrees with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s.

An area of low pressure up from the southwest could bring light showers across the Beartooths/Absarokas and Bighorns early Friday morning. Warmer air flowing in from the southwest will push daytime temperatures up into the upper 80s to lower 90s Friday afternoon. This warmer air will increase the chance for general thunderstorms across the area in the afternoon through the evening. This may lead to a few strong to severe thunderstorms in southeast MT/northeast WY. Some of these storms could produce strong winds, heavy rainfall, and hail.

Conditions remain unsettled on Saturday with chances for rain and thunderstorms continuing. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 80s ahead of a cold front projected to drop through Saturday night that will bring cooler temperatures moving forward. Sunday's highs will be in the 60s and 70s before dipping into the 50s and 60s on Monday.

An area of low pressure associated with the cold front has the potential to bring a lot of rain to the area early next week depending on its track. It could even bring snow along the Beartooth Highway Monday and Tuesday. Models still differ on this so we'll have to see how they come along over the next few days. Stay tuned.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com