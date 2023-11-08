Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, cooler & windy

BILLINGS — A cold front is passing through the area keeping strong winds in place fromBig Timber to Harlowton with gusts 40-50 mph through at least this morning. These winds should ease as the day progresses.

The winds, however, will remain strong across eastern Montana with 30-40 gusts through the afternoon. These winds will also decrease by this evening as the cold front moves farther away.

A few light rain showers and even some flurries could spring up this morning behind the cold front, but most of the area won't see anything.

On top of the gusty winds, the front will bring cooler, more seasonal temperatures for the rest of the work week with highs in the 40s/50s and lows in the 20s/30s.

A series of disturbances will jet through the area for the rest of the week, but these disturbances will lack ample moisture so only light showers are expected over the course of the next few days.

Light mountain snow will linger this morning then we'll get a break before another shot of energy potentially drops a few more inches on Saturday.

High pressure will be dominant Sunday through early next week with dry conditions and warming temperatures.

This strong high pressure will cause periods of gusty gap winds for the Livingston/Nye area early next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s through Saturday then mainly 50s Sunday then 50s/60s early next week.

Lows will be in the 20s/30s through Friday night, mainly 30s across the weekend then 30s/40s early next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com