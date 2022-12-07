Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny but cold

BILLINGS — High pressure brings a return to dry conditions across the Q2 viewing area today with lots of sunshine to go along with it. We’ll stay dry through the end of the week but changes will come by the end of the weekend.

Another front coming out of the Pacific aims to bring snow showers Sunday night through early next week. Too early to tell what kind of accumulation will come with this system, but a blend of models shows several inches will be possible. We'll have a better idea by the end of the week. What this front will do is cool temperatures down at least to start the first part of next week with highs in the teens and 20s.

Windy conditions will persist along the Beartooth Foothills and surrounding areas this morning with gusts over 50 mph expected. Winds will ease a bit as the day progresses. It will remain windy over the next several day.

Daytime highs will be in the 20s/30s through the weekend.

Nighttime lows will be mainly teens through the weekend.

