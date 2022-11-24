Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, Breezy to windy today

BILLINGS — Happy Thanksgiving!

We'll enjoy our fair share of sunshine today and Friday, but it will be breezy to windy especially along the foothills with gusts over 40 mph. This could have an impact on holiday travel, so take it easy if you plan to hit the road.

Chinook winds will help make Friday the warmest day of the week, but it won't last. A cold front drops through Saturday morning bringing cooler air and a chance for morning rain and snow. Another shot of energy will bring a chance of snow late Sunday night. Snow showers are likely in areas on Monday as it turns much colder. Daily snow showers will be possible next week.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today, 40s/50s (maybe some 60s) on Friday, 30/40s across the weekend, 20s/30s on Monday then 10s/20s through mid-week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 20s/30s tonight and Friday night, 20s across the weekend then single digits/10s through mid-week.

