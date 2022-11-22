Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny, Breezy to windy

BILLINGS — Gap flow winds will be strong along the foothills today with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible ahead of a Pacific trough/front that will sweep through tomorrow. Expecting breezy conditions in Billings under a good bit of sunshine this afternoon.

There is a slight chance of rain or even freezing rain late tonight in Miles City and surrounding areas as the front approaches. Rain/snow or wintry mix is possible tomorrow as the front pulls away. Dry conditions and sunshine return on Thanksgiving Day as winds pick up a bit chasing behind the front. Gusts 30-40 mph will be possible. Winds will ease up heading into the weekend.

Looking ahead to next week, outlooks are trending cooler and wetter than average. Another system could bring snow on Monday as temperatures return to below average.

Daytime highs will be in the 30s/40s today and Wednesday, mainly 40s on Thanksgiving Day, 40s/50s on Friday, 40s on Saturday then 30s/40s Sunday and Monday.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 20s/30s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

