Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and windy today

BILLINGS — The big weather story over the next few days will be the winds. Livingston to Big Timber to Harlowton could feel gusts between 40-50 mph today and again tomorrow. Other areas will be breezy.

An upper level low will drag a cold front across the area by tomorrow morning. This will tighten up the pressure gradient and bring gusts 25-40 mph to eastern-northeastern on Wednesday. This front could also bring light rain or even a few flurries tomorrow morning in Billings.

More light mountain snow is possible through tomorrow in the Bearooths/Absarokas, Bighorns, and the Crazies.

Mainly dry conditions will be in place through the rest of the week, but several small disturbances could kick up light showers Wednesday and Thursday in eastern MT.

A quick shot of energy on Saturday will bring a very slim chance of a light rain in lower elevations and also light mountain snow. Strong high pressure is expected to influence the area Sunday through early next week meaning more dry weather.

Cold air in from the north will knock daytime highs down to more seasonal temperatures tomorrow through Saturday before warmer-than-average temperatures return by Saturday and stay with us at least through the middle of next week.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 50s today, 40s/50s tomorrow through Saturday then mainly 50s Sunday and Monday.

Lows will be in the 30s tonight, 20s tomorrow night through Friday night, mainly 30s across the weekend then 30s/40s early next week.

