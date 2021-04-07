Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and Warmer Today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

There is a chance of fog this morning from Hardin to Sheridan and eastward, so visibility could be limited during your morning commute in these areas. A ridge of high pressure along with downslope flow will keep things dry and warm today. Another cold front will swing through the area Thursday bringing gusty winds in excess of 40 mph along the foothills and 25+ mph in Billings. Thursday will start off pleasant enough, but models are indicating a rapid change in conditions and temperatures in the afternoon. Rain showers could quickly transition to a rain/snow mix during the evening. There could also be just enough instability for lightning.

The rain and snow should clear out by Friday morning allowing for a sunny afternoon and mild temperatures. Another frontal boundary is projected to pass through Saturday night into Sunday giving us a chance for scattered showers Saturday night and flurries Sunday morning.

Today's highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, mid 60s on Thursday, upper 50s to low 60s on Saturday, and upper 40s to low 50s on Sunday. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 30s.

