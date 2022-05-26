Watch
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and warm today, Strong to severe storms possible tomorrow

Strong winds and 1" hail possible on Friday
Q2 Weather
BILLINGS — We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies today, but clouds will increase as we approach the evening ahead of a cold front that will pass through tomorrow morning. There could be a few isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder tonight off to our west.

Instability associated with the front will give a good portion of the Q2 viewing area (especially to the east) a chance of strong to severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds of 60 mph, and 1” hail will be possible.

Daily showers and thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday could deliver between 1-3” of rainfall. The heaviest rain is aiming for Memorial Day. Snow in the mountains and foothills will also be possible.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and Friday, 60s on Saturday, 50s/60s on Sunday then 40s/50s on Memorial Day.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s tonight, 40s/50s Friday night then 40s across the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
