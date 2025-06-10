Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and warm before storms move in

BILLINGS — Warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions will continue on Tuesday, with highs in the mid-80s to around 90 degrees. A cold front arrives Tuesday afternoon, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, in Billings and areas west-northwest through the evening. Strong wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail will be the main threats, but periods of heavy rain will also be possible.

Additional disturbances will keep a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday, and to a lesser extent Friday through the weekend. There is good potential for more strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Highs will remain mostly in the 80s through the weekend, with the exception of Thursday when highs will be mainly in the 70s. Lows will be mainly in the 50s.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com