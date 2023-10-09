Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and quite warm today

BILLINGS — It will be another warmer-than-average day with lots of sunshine as high pressure continues to dominate. Changes are coming, though.

A Pacific trough steered by a strong jet stream will begin to impact the area tomorrow with clouds moving in during the afternoon then a chance of rain by tomorrow night. We anticipate a good amount of moisture to be associated with this system so heavy rain is possible at times Wednesday through Thursday as the trough strengthens. Up to 1 inch of rainfall is possible during the stretch.

On top of the rain, we're expecting a hefty amount of mountain snow. The Beartooths, Absarokas, Crazies, and Bighorns could easily get 5-10" mainly above 7000 ft with locally higher amounts. This will impact travel on the Beartooth Highway if the Pass even opens at all this week. (Currently closed at the Wyoming state line).

A cold air mass along with gusty winds will also invade the area making Wednesday through Saturday quite chilly with highs in the 40s and 50s. Wind chills could dip to the 30s and lower 40s on Thursday.

The energy from this Pacific system pushes off to our east by Friday as high pressure introduces dry conditions across the area for the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, mainly 70s, 50s/60s on Wednesday, 40s/50s on Thursday and Friday, 50s on Saturday then 50s/60s on Sunday.

Lows will be mainly in the 40s tonight through Wednesday night, 30s Thursday night through Saturday night then 40s on Sunday night.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com