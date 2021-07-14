Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and quiet today

BILLINGS — Good morning.

After seeing some strong storms yesterday, we can relax with a calm Wednesday as daytime highs stay around season. Wildfire smoke will linger especially in higher elevations and in western MT/WY today.

Then it gets HOT!

High pressure digs in and will keep things mostly dry through the weekend. A quick shot of energy could bring some isolated showers Thursday night into Friday. There could be a few dry thunderstorms with lightning that would increase the fire risk. Plus, low humidity and gusty winds will exacerbate that situation.

Highs today will be in the mid 80s, mid 90s Thursday and Friday then upper 90s to low 100s across the weekend into early next week.Nightly lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s tonight, mid 60s Thursday through Saturday then upper 60s Sunday into early next week.

Keep smiling!

-Miller

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

