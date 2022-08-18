Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and not as hot

BILLINGS — We’ll enjoy lots of sunshine and cooler daytime and nighttime temperatures over the next couple of days as we are now behind a cold front. It will also stay dry as high pressure continues its grip on the area.

Moisture will begin a slow return as we head into the weekend so isolated showers could pop up as early as Saturday west of Yellowstone County especially in the mountains.

A shot of shortwave energy could push through the middle of next week bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is potential for strong storms and heavy rain, so we’ll be keeping a close watch on this.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 80s today and Friday, 80s/90s Saturday through Monday then 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 days.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com

