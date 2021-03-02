Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and Mild Today

BILLINGS — The beautiful weather we enjoyed on Monday aims to stick around for a bit. The forecast is pretty straightforward.

High pressure will keep us dry through at least Saturday with daily highs getting warmer every day. There will be lots of sunshine, although a few quick shortwaves will jet through kicking up clouds here and there, but not looking for any precipitation off of this. It will be breezy to windy at times this afternoon with gusts in excess of 40 mph possible along the foothills, 20-25 mph for the Billings area.

Conditions will change as we get into the latter part of the weekend as high pressure loses its grip. Models are trying to push a cold front through that could give us at least a slight chance of rain on Monday. The front will also attempt to cool temperatures down. The potential is there for an unsettled and cooler pattern to start next week.

Billings: Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 50s. Mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. More sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sheridan: Lots of sunshine today with highs in the low 50s. Mostly clear tonight with temperatures in the low 20s. More sunshine for Wednesday with highs in the low 50s.

