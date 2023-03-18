Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and mild for the last full day of Winter

AM Forecast Regional HD.png
Q2 WX
AM Forecast Regional HD.png
Posted at 5:02 PM, Mar 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-18 19:50:04-04

BILLINGS — The final full day of Winter will be dry, sunny, and slightly warmer than the norm.

A weak cold front will cool things down a bit on Monday and bring a chance of snow to the western mountains. Lower elevations can expect an increase in cloud cover.

A disturbance from the west will bring rain and snow along with cooler temperatures Tuesday through Wednesday. Still too early to say for sure how strong this storm will be or how much precipitation will accumulate but a blend of models suggests we could get a couple of inches with several in the mountains. Will have a better idea come Monday.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s tomorrow, 30s/40s Monday through Wednesday then 40s/50s Thursday and Friday. .

Nighttime lows will be mainly 20s tonight through late next week.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Weather

Download the Q2 Weather app here!