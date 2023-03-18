Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and mild for the last full day of Winter

BILLINGS — The final full day of Winter will be dry, sunny, and slightly warmer than the norm.

A weak cold front will cool things down a bit on Monday and bring a chance of snow to the western mountains. Lower elevations can expect an increase in cloud cover.

A disturbance from the west will bring rain and snow along with cooler temperatures Tuesday through Wednesday. Still too early to say for sure how strong this storm will be or how much precipitation will accumulate but a blend of models suggests we could get a couple of inches with several in the mountains. Will have a better idea come Monday.

Daytime highs will be in the 40s/50s tomorrow, 30s/40s Monday through Wednesday then 40s/50s Thursday and Friday. .

Nighttime lows will be mainly 20s tonight through late next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com