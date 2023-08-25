Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and hazy, Cooler

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy a brief cool down this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s under sunny skies. It will be another day with no rain, but a shower could pop up later this evening with a slightly better chance on Saturday (also Sunday for some). There may be enough instability present for an isolated strong storm on Saturday.

High pressure will keep dry conditions locked in for most of next week as daytime temperatures heat back up into the 90s by the middle of the week.

Surface smoke will remain an issue today especially in southern MT/northern WY. This will hopefully ease up heading into the evening. Light smoke could linger through the weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today, 80s/90s on Saturday, 80s Sunday and Monday, 80s/90s Tuesday and Wednesday then 70s/80s on Thursday.

Lows will be in the 50s/60s over the next 7 nights.

Have a wonderful weekend, everyone. :)

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com