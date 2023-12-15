Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and dry today, A bit cooler than yesterday

BILLINGS — A quick clipper will slide across NE MT today briefly bringing cooler daytime temperatures. If you see clouds this morning, high pressure will clear them out by lunchtime allowing the sunshine to break through again.

Winds will be whippin' across the western foothills tomorrow with 40-50 mph gusts possible. Billings cool feel gusts up to 30 mph.

Dry conditions stay with us through at least the middle of next week before a chance of mountain snow moves in across the Beartooths/Absarokas Wednesday and Thursday. This is not expected to make it down to the lower elevations at this point.

Outlooks still show dry and warmer-than-average temperatures hanging on through Christmas and several days beyond.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 40s today then 40s/50s through the middle of next week.

Lows will be mainly in the 20s tonight then 20s/30 through the middle of next week.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com