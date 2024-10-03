Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunny and cool on Thursday

BILLINGS — We'll enjoy lots of sunshine and seasonal daytime highs in the 60s on Thursday. Temperatures return to warmer-than-average on Friday with highs back in the 70s and 80s.

Winds will begin to pick up on Friday ahead of cold front that is forecast to sweep through by Friday night. Winds will be quite strong that night into Saturday behind the front with gusts up to 60 mph possible. With very dry conditions in place, fire weather concerns will be heightened. Don't cause a spark!

The front will cool temperatures down briefly on Saturday with highs in the 60s and 70s, but the weekend wraps up with slightly warmer daytime highs on Sunday, mainly in the 70s.

Expecting upper 70s to low 80s Monday through late next week as dry weather persists.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com