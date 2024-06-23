Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunday will bring summer heat with isolated PM storms

BILLINGS — The first weekend of summer is already a warm one, and it will get hotter for Montana and Wyoming as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. We have had isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, and a few more will be possible through late evening before our weather settles for the night. Sunday morning lows will be mild.

Sunday will likely be the hottest day most/all of our region has had thus far this year, with highs well into the 90s. We'll start the day fairly clear, but with all the heat there will be a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Be sure to keep an eye to the sky and watch for storms developing near you, but also stay cool and safe!

A small trough of low pressure moving over southern Canada will cause gusty wind along with that slight chance of showers and thunderstorms both Sunday and Monday, but Monday will be cooler. The ridge briefly builds again Tuesday and Wednesday, before a deeper trough brings cooler air and a better chance for showers Thursday and Friday.