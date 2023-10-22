Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunday Will Be A Good Day To Get Your Errands Done

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming began to cool a bit Saturday compared to previous days as more clouds moved over the region, but we were still warmer than average. Sunday will be a similar day with increasing clouds and a slight chance of showers Sunday night, but most of the rain and mountain snow will wait until Monday.

The more drastic changes with our weather arrive next week. It begins early Monday with the rain, mountain snow, and rapid cooling of our air as the first of two storms and cold fronts moves overhead. Snow levels will stay around 6500 or so, keeping the snow to the mountains and higher foothills. Another storm is coming, however.

The next round of cold air, rain and snow will affect us much of next week. The exact path of this second storm is still unknown at this time, and that will have a huge effect on how much rain and snow falls, but this will be our first chance of lower elevation snow this season. Highs in the lower elevations may be stuck in the 30s late next week.