Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sunday begins quietly, but stormy weather is coming

BILLINGS — We closed out the month of May in a very warm and quiet way in Montana and Wyoming on Saturday as a ridge of high pressure stayed in control of our weather pattern. Most areas reached the 80s, but it wasn't warm enough to break records. We can expect a mostly clear and mild night with lows mainly in the 50s.

Sunday and the month of June will begin in a mild, quiet way, but the entire day won't stay that way. A trough of low pressure is approaching, and we'll have increasing clouds, stronger breezes, and areas of rain and thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain will be possible in some areas.

Much cooler air will arrive with this Pacific storm, and Monday will be 20-30 degrees cooler than Sunday for most areas. Monday will also be a windier and wetter day for a larger area, before that disturbance leaves. We'll have isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday with warmer weather coming late next week.