Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sun, smoke and scattered PM thunderstorms on Saturday

BILLINGS — Montana and Wyoming experienced some pleasant cooling on Friday in the wake of the passage of a cold front. We had brief improvement of our air quality, but that will change on Saturday. After some scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, it will be quieter Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon and evening another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop over the mountains and move over the lower elevations. This pattern will repeat on Sunday, with mainly isolated showers and thunderstorms along with seasonable temperatures and more areas of smoke and haze.

A ridge of high pressure will briefly build over the northern Rockies on Monday, which will raise our temperatures above average. Another trough will then move over southern Canada and the northern tier of states, bringing a brief cooling of highs with isolated showers and thunderstorms. More heat arrives late next week, too.