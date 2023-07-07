Q2 Billings Area Weather: Summertime weather returns

BILLINGS — A backdoor cold front coming out of Canada will stall out today giving the area a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms especially along southern Montana and northern Wyoming.

High pressure sets up behind the front keeping conditions mainly dry across the weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms could still spring up in the warmth of the afternoon and evening hours especially around the mountains and foothills.

Daytime highs will be getting warmer with some spots reaching back to seasonal this weekend before warming up to around 90° the early part of next week.

We're eyeballing another system that could bring a better chance of rain and thunderstorms Tuesday into Wednesday. Strong storms could pop up over those two days.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s/80s today and tomorrow, 80s on Sunday, 80s/90s Monday and Tuesday then 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s/50s tonight, 50s Saturday night then 50s/60s Sunday night through the middle of next week.

Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

miller.robson@ktvq.com