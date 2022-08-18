Q2 Billings Area Weather: Summer is winding down, but not summer weather

BILLINGS — Temperatures will remain at or warmer than average for another week. After a mainly dry weekend, showers and storms return in the afternoons and evenings by midweek.

Friday weather is quiet with highs in the 80s with sunshine and a light breeze. We gradually warm into the lower 90s to mid 90s by the end of the weekend.

The weekend will remain dry outside of some afternoon showers and thunderstorms around the mountains. Winds will remain generally light and breezy, making it feel cooler.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the afternoons and evenings toward the middle of next week.