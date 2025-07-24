Q2 Billings Area Weather: Summer heat returns Friday with isolated thunderstorms

BILLINGS — We've had several days of cooler-than-average weather in Montana and Wyoming with scattered showers and thunderstorms, but Thursday we began to dry out and warm up to a more seasonable level. Isolated thunderstorms will bubble up this afternoon, but it will be quiet and mild by Friday morning with most lows in the 50s.

Friday will be our first warmer than average day with widespread upper 80s and lower to mid 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will bubble up over the mountains in the afternoon, and a few lower elevations will have a chance in the late afternoon and evening. Saturday and Sunday will be similar, but a degree or two cooler than Friday.

We will have a battle in the sky late this weekend through much of next week between a large ridge over the Great Plains and a Pacific trough over the Pacific Northwest. The trough will push enough clouds and energy our way to spawn isolated showers and thunderstorms most afternoons, but highs will remain in the seasonable upper 80s.