Q2 Billings Area Weather: Summer comes and goes in a few days

BILLINGS — The weekend temperatures move up to the warmest readings for many so far in 2023. But the drop is sharp early next week, especially for the Fourth of July.

A quieter and warmer weather pattern is taking shape over the next several days, with temperatures well in the 80s to around 90 degrees expected this weekend. A few isolated storms in the afternoons and evenings are expected but unlikely severe or widespread.

Anticipate cooler conditions and a good chance of showers and thunderstorms for the Fourth of July next Tuesday. Highs drop quickly to the 60s and 70s for one of the coolest July 4ths on record.

There is some chance of strong thunderstorms on Tuesday, and smoke from Canadian wildfires could also hamper outdoor plans. Check back for updates.