Q2 Billings Area Weather: Sum-sum-summertime. Look alive and change your ways. It's summertime.

BILLINGS — A typical summer weather pattern is dominating the continental U.S. Temperatures will remain around seasonal averages with the occasional chance for a shower or thunderstorm in our area.

Tuesday night and Wednesday, a small disturbance may bring brief rain and storms, mainly in the Absaroka/Beartooth mountains. Most storms will likely stay weak. A few isolated showers could reach places like Billings and Sheridan, producing mainly gusty winds.

Wednesday is expected to be the hottest day we have seen for some time, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. A few low 100s are not off the table. Dry conditions may pose a slight fire risk in some areas, especially in southern Montana, but most fire-prone areas have sufficient moisture to reduce concerns.

On Thursday, temperatures will cool a bit to mainly the 80s to mid-90s. There might be nighttime storms in southeastern Montana later Thursday night through early Friday.

From Friday onward, there will be a consistent weather pattern with some chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms, particularly in mountainous areas. These storms may also bring strong winds.

Overall, temperatures will remain slightly above normal in the afternoons with mid-80s to mid-90s for highs. Morning temperatures are consistently 55 to 65, depending on location and elevation.