Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stronger wind with isolated rain showers on Friday

BILLINGS — It definitely did not look or feel like mid-November in Montana and Wyoming on Thursday with a handful of record highs being set in the upper 60s and lower 70s. The wind began to blow this afternoon, and it's going to get stronger. That wind won't allow us to get too cold tonight, and lows Friday morning will only fall into the 40s and lower 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Livingston area through early Friday evening, with more gusts over 60 mph. Please drive safely! A cold front is pushing its way toward us at this time, and that is contributing to the wind. We'll have isolated rain and mountain snow due to the cold front, but we'll notice the wind and continued mild weather more.

This weekend will remain in the 50s, which is above average for mid-November. Saturday will be a breezy day, but Sunday will be cooler with a slight chance for showers. A large area of low pressure to our south combined with another storm north of us will bring chances for rain and mountain snow next week, and highs will fall back into the 40s.