Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stronger wind Sunday / Monday, but little rain or snow

BILLINGS — Clouds began to move over Montana and Wyoming on Saturday in advance of the first of two fast-moving disturbances which will affect our weather Sunday and Monday. Tonight we'll have clouds and breezy to locally windy weather west of Billings. Lows won't fall too far for late October, ranging from the mid 30s to the mid 40s.

The first cold front will push over eastern Montana and Wyoming Sunday morning, and we will have stronger wind along with cooler air. A few rain and mountain snow showers will fall, but it will be light. Well have sunbreaks Sunday along with our gusty wind, but highs will stay mainly in the 50s, awaiting a second wave Monday.

The second disturbance will bring another round of windy weather, cooler air, and another chance for rain and snow showers. Light snow will be possible in lower elevations, but it likely won't stick. We'll once again have more sunbreaks Monday with continued gusty wind. Highs will remain in the upper 40s and lower to mid 50s in most areas.

The jetstream will then set up mainly over the international border for a good portion of next week. We can expect a mix of clouds and sun with more breezes both next Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday. The jet will push further south late by next Friday and Saturday, which would lead to a windy Halloween and November 1st. Fall back next Saturday night!