Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stronger Wind Sunday, And Light Snow Possible Monday

BILLINGS — Saturday was a brighter and more seasonable day for much of Montana and Wyoming, but we still had some gusty wind, and more changes are coming soon. The next wave of energy is moving our way, and that will affect our region tonight and tomorrow. There is a High Wind Warning for the Big Timber area and a Wind Advisory for the Livingston area from late tonight through Sunday, with gusts over 60 mph possible.

Light amounts of snow will fall Sunday, but most of it will be in the western half of the state. There will be a better chance for more areas to receive snow late Sunday and the first half of Monday as a trough of low pressure quickly moves over our region. Lower elevations will likely only receive trace amounts of snow to an inch or two, but the mountains will get more. The wind will weaken through the day Monday with decreasing clouds.

A small ridge of high pressure will build over the northern Rockies Tuesday and early Wednesday, which will keep temperatures above average with more sunshine and weaker wind. Another trough of low pressure will approach late next week, but at this time it does not appear that we'll get much precipitation from it. There will be a slight chance of light snow in a few areas late Thursday and Friday, but we'll get more clouds next Saturday.