Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stronger wind on Sunday as Standard Time returns

BILLINGS — The wind began blowing over much of central Montana and northern Wyoming on Saturday in advance of an incoming cold front. We can expect the breezy to windy weather to continue overnight, and it won't get too cold. Lows will stay mainly in the 40s. Be sure to "fall back" when you go to bed as we return to Standard Time on Sunday.

The cold front will sweep over the northern Rockies through the day on Sunday. We can expect a larger area to get stronger wind gusts, and there will be a slight chance of rain and mountain snow, but we'll feel the effects of the wind more than anything else. Highs will remain in the 50s and lower 60s due to the wind, which is warmer than average.

Monday will still be a gusty day, but we'll have fewer clouds in the sky. Another system will move our way on Tuesday, bringing with it more breezes and a slightly better chance for rain and mountain snow. Wednesday and Thursday will be mild, and a larger storm will bring a better chance for rain and snow next Friday. Saturday will be windy, but drier.