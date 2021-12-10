Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stronger wind gusts returning

BILLINGS — It’s a chilly start this morning as we get ready for another day with afternoon highs mainly in the 30s. Saturday will see highs in the 30s and 40s. By Sunday, most of the area will be in the 40s. Cooler on Monday with highs in the 30s and 40s then 40s and perhaps some 50s again on Tuesday. Overnight lows will dip to the teens and 20s tonight, 20s and 30s Saturday night then the 20s into early next week.

It will be breezy this afternoon with stronger wind gusts returning tonight, hanging with us through at least Sunday morning. Expecting gusts up to 40 mph in Billings, between 40- 50 mph in Miles City down to Sheridan, up to 70 mph in Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and along the foothills and up to 60 mph in Harlowton and along US 191.

Although the Beartooths/Absarokas will see snow across the week, downslope flow will help keep the rest of the area dry through Tuesday before a cold front drops temperatures back into the 30s on Wednesday with a good chance of snow by that morning. Still too early to give a firm estimate on accumulations as models differ. Will keep you updated.

-Miller Robson

Q2 Morning Meteorologist

