Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stronger Wind Both Tonight And Sunday Night

BILLINGS — The wind has already been blowing in parts of Montana and Wyoming Saturday, and some snow has been falling in the west and over the mountains, but the first of two waves of energy will push overhead overnight, and that will bring much stronger wind. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will be in effect through Sunday morning.

After a brief break early Sunday, we can expect increasing clouds, more gusty wind and mountain snow late Sunday and early Monday as the second disturbance moves over the region. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings will once again be in effect for areas around Livingston, Nye, Big Timber and Harlowton. Please drive carefully if you must drive this weekend!

Tuesday will another windy day, but also much milder than average for early December, and that mild air will last through Wednesday with a weakening of the wind. Another trough of low pressure will bring another round of rain and then snow to a good portion of western and central Montana Thursday and Friday, and it could linger into early Saturday.