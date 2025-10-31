Q2 Billings Area Weather: Stronger wind along with milder highs this weekend

BILLINGS — The final day of October has been a pleasant Friday for Montana and Wyoming, with fairly ideal weather for trick-or-treaters on Halloween. Be sure to be careful tonight! We'll have a clear and cool early evening with temperatures in the 40s, but more clouds will arrive overnight and early Saturday, keeping lows warmer than they were this morning.

After the Saturday morning clouds arrive for the first morning of November, we'll have fewer afternoon clouds, but the wind will begin to increase. Saturday will be breezy for most of us, with stronger wind between Livingston and Big Timber. Sunday will likely be windier than Saturday, with Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings going into effect.

Although there is a slight chance for showers on Saturday as a cold front swings over the area, we'll notice the wind more than the rain and mountain snow. Monday will be cooler, but still seasonable, with lingering breezes. Tuesday will bring a slight chance for showers and we'll have more unsettled weather late next week with more wind and rain showers.